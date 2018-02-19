This amazing Sony phone deal gets you a free PS4 and copy of GT Sport

If you head on over to Sky Mobile right now you can land yourself a free PlayStation 4 Slim and copy of Gran Turismo Sport.

The amazing deal lands you the free PS4 console and GT Sport racing game with a purchase of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia XZ1, Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, or Sony Xperia XA2 on contract.

What's more, the deal even includes free next day delivery of the handset, console and game providing you order before 9pm.

Check out the deal in full here:

Free PlayStation 4 console and copy of Gran Turismo Sport with Sony phone purchase at Sky Mobile Sony Mobile's latest flagship phone, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, as well as its Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XA2 handsets, now come with a free PS4 console and copy of GT Sport when bought on contract over at Sky Mobile. There are a range of contracts too, starting for as low as £15 per month, as well as free next day delivery for the phone, console and game as well, making this a very tempting proposition if you are currently in the market for a new phone or console. View free PS4 + GT Sport deal now at Sky Mobile

We were impressed with the Sony Xperia XZ Premium on review here at T3.com, praising its "blazing fast" performance, while the Sony PlayStation 4 has been by quite a way the dominant console this generation, delivering an unrivalled gaming library and ecosystem. Needless to say, we were impressed with the PS4 Slim on review.

As such, we have to say we're pretty darn impressed with this deal from Sky Mobile, as it allows you to land the XZ Premium with a contract that suits your usage scenarios, and then grants you a totally free PlayStation 4 console and a top game to play on it as well.