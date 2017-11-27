These two superb TV deals are only available from Amazon today

Amazon is of course leading the charge this Cyber Monday and it's put up a couple of rather tempting TV deals that you might want to get involved with if you're interested in upgrading the set in your living room, or study, or bedroom. These deals are only available today and expire at midnight.

First up is the Samsung 55-Inch M6320 curved TV, a huge and stylish-looking set that includes Samsung's Smart Hub for all your streaming and app needs. That's been knocked down by £263, more than a third, to a new price of £436.

The other deal, as you can see above, is on the LG 55EG9A7V, fitted with an OLED panel so you should be guaranteed excellent screen quality - that's been reduced by £270.01, or 20 percent, to a new price of £1,078.99. Neither of these TVs offer a 4K resolution, but if you can live without that, they're worth checking out.

While we're here we're also going to mention the Silentnight 3-Zone memory foam rolled mattress, another of the Amazon Cyber Monday deals, and down to £84.99 from £139 (a reduction of £54.01). After all that TV watching you can treat yourself to a snooze.