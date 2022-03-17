These new Disney Plus TV shows are definitely not for kids

Disney Plus is my go-to service for family-friendly fare: Turning Red is on the watchlist for the weekend, and we've worked our way through all the Pixar stuff and loads of Star Wars too. But the move to bring Marvel content across to the service means that there are a lot of new shows that you might not want your little ones to see – so if you'd rather the kids stuck to Pixar rather than The Punisher it's a good idea to set parental controls.

Here are some of the new Disney+ shows that aren't made for kids:

The Punisher

Daredevil

Jessica Jones

Luke Cage

Iron Fist

And of course, there are programmes already there that aren't exactly kid-friendly either: Star's Pam & Tommy, for example, or The Walking Dead.

The good news is that setting up parental controls is easy.

How to set parental controls on Disney Plus

If you haven't already done so, you'll need to create a new profile for each child. You can do that from the opening "Who's Watching?" screen: click on the big Add Profile button. If you've done this already, just click on Edit Profiles and select the profile you want to change.

The bit you're looking for is about halfway down the page under Parental Controls. By enabling the Kid's Profile and Kid-Proof Exit options you can ensure younger children don't see the adult stuff, and that they can't simply exit their profile and go into yours. It's worth protecting your profile with a PIN to be doubly sure.

If you'd like more nuanced control, disable Kid's Profile and then click on Content Rating. This enables you to set age limits: 6+, 9+, 12+, 14+ or 16+. The limits you set here are per-account not per-device, so if you set them using your PC or Mac's browser they'll apply to your Smart TV or the Disney+ app too.