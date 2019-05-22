These epic gaming deals deliver Amazon Prime Day prices, but right now

Online retailer AO.com is taking the fight to Amazon Prime Day before it has even begun with an astonishing Bank Holiday sale seeing prices on over 770 products well and truly slashed.

Some of the products with the best prices and sweetest price cuts are in video gaming, with consoles, games and bundles offered at some incredibly attractive price points. Everything from Microsoft's Xbox One X, through to the Nintendo Switch and onto the all-new, digital-only Xbox One S are on offer.

To browse the full range of AO.com deals simply click the link above. Here, however, we've rounded up but a sample of the gaming deals on offer, including consoles and games.

Nintendo Switch 32GB with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Neon Red/Blue | now £279 | AO.com

The 5-star rated Nintendo Switch in the natty Neon Red/Blue colour scheme can be bagged right now at AO.com along with the incredibly fun versus fighter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for only £279. That is normally the price that the console goes for alone, so here you're getting a great game for bundled in for basically nothing.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB with Digital Download Code for Forza Horizon 4 – White | now £199 | AO.com

The original Xbox One S with spacious 1TB hard drive can be picked up here along with 5-star rated open-world racer Forza Horizon 4 for only £199. That's a hell of a lot of quality gaming right there as it is, however if you combine this deal with some of the Xbox One game deals below, you'll be able to start a very tidy collection without going anywhere near breaking your wallet.View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB with Digital Download Codes for Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 – Black | now £399 | AO.com

If you've had your eye on the most powerful video game console in the world, the Xbox One X, but have been waiting for a good deal below the £400 mark then this is it. You get the 1TB console along with both Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 for just £399. Native 4K graphics, HDR, an in-built UHD Blu-ray player, top games and more delivered, and now at a truly attractive price point.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB – Black | now £339 | AO.com

Sony's PS4 Pro flagship console remains a truly great console to play games, delivering dynamic 4K resolutions, HDR, and access to the vast PlayStation ecosystem of content and games that, arguably, was the reason why the Japanese maker just easily won the current gen console war. Here you can pick the 1TB console for a competitive £339.View Deal

And, in terms of actual games, there's currently a bucket-load of titles across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 also available in the AO.com Bank Holiday Sale, including:

Need For Speed Payback for Xbox One | £17

Project Cars 2 for PlayStation 4 | £35

Resident Evil 2 for PlayStation 4 | £35

Battlefield 1 Revolution for PlayStation 4 | £18

Dragon Ball FighterZ for Xbox One | £29

Lego Worlds for PlayStation 4 | £18

VR Worlds for PlayStation 4 | £15

Rocket League: Collectors Edition Switch for Nintendo Switch | £26

RIGS VR for PlayStation 4 | £13

Middle Earth: Shadow of War for PlayStation 4 | £12

Call of Duty WWII for Xbox One | £17

Devil May Cry 5 for Xbox One | £35

Shadow of the Tomb Raider for PlayStation 4 | £35

Dead or Alive 6 for Xbox One | £30

Monster Hunter World for PlayStation 4 | £19

DiRT Rally 2.0 for PlayStation 4 | £30

The Lego Movie 2 for Nintendo Switch | £25

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for Xbox One | £29

Just Cause 4 for Xbox One | £19

Shadow of the Colossus for PlayStation 4 | £25

Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One | £29

Portal Knights for Nintendo Switch | £17

