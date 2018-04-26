These Dish network TV packages are $480 cheaper this week – get them while they're hot!

So you're interested in a new Dish network package for your TV and looking to save a bit of money too? Well, we can save you a lot of money today as we'll show you the latest batch of Dish TV deals with savings of up to $480 off the usual price. Don't worry about prices increases down the line either as these prices are guaranteed for two years.

These massive savings are possible via a temporary reduction on all of the Dish network packages with the cheapest one being reduced by $20 a month. If you're looking at one of the larger packages with even more channels, Dish has knocked $15 off the monthly price, saving you $360 over the course of the contract. Premium channel packages from HBO, Starz, Cinemax and Showtime are being offered for FREE for the first three months too on all Dish packages.

So yes, today is very much the time to sign up if you've been thinking about it for a while as these are the best offers we've seen in quite some time. Before we tell you about each bundle, here's what you get in each Dish package regardless of what tier you sign up for. You can find a full rundown of channels for each package on the Dish website.

Smart HD DVD DVR box

A voice remote

8000+ on-demand titles

70+ music channels

2-year price guarantee

HD Channels

Dish Anywhere access for remote viewing

Free access to Premium channels for three months

Free professional installation

America's Top 200 | 240+ channels | $94.99 $79.99/mo

Oh, so you're serious about sports? Well, this is the Dish network package sports fans need in their lives. While saving $15 a month you can enjoy the NBA, MLB, NHL networks, and the Golf Channel (and all the channels from the previous bundle). Extra regular TV channels also include Bravo, A&E, Hallmark, Disney XD and Sundance.

America's Top 250 | 290+ channels | $104.99 $89.99/mo

Dish's biggest TV package is the ultimate for sports and movie fans. In addition to all the sports mentioned in the deals above you're getting some sweet movie options. We're talking TCM, The Movie Channel, Starz Encore, Nat Geo Wild, Nicktoons, and much more too. Saving $15 a month on the usual price is a great excuse to treat yourself.

Dish network bonus deal for everyone!

As if the massive monthly savings wasn't a big enough incentive, all new Dish network customers will be offered a selection of the best premium networks for free for three months.

We're talking HBO, Showtime, Starz and Cinemax. That's right, all FREE for the next three months. You could be watching Westworld tomorrow!