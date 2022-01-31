These are the fragrances worn by the Royal Family

If you’re on the lookout for a new fragrance then T3's guides to the best men's fragrance and best women's perfumes are great places to start, but if you're looking for a list of royal-approved scents, then the experts at showerstoyou.co.uk have sourced a list of fragrances most worn by members of the English royal family.

It's perfect if you've ever wondered what the Queen smells like, or if you want to add an air of distinction and nobility to your Valentine’s Day plans.

The fragrances were then inputted into Fragrantica to establish the most popular notes and scents.

The research found that perfumes with floral aromas were the most popular among the royals, making up more than 40-percent of the total occurring scents, 42-percent, to be exact.

Of the floral notes, jasmine occurs most frequently, appearing in seven royals’ favourite fragrances. This is followed by iris, appearing in five.

Queen Elizabeth II, for example, wears White Rose by Floris, while Kate Middleton wears White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum.

Earthy scents take second place amongst the royals, making up 28% of the total notes. From this scent profile, amber takes the lead with seven appearances. Sandalwood and musk are joint second with six occurrences noted across the royal favourites.

(Image credit: Creed)

A firm third favourite of the royals are fresh scents, making up 17-percent of the analysed scent profile. The most popular aromas are lemon and bergamot, both making five appearances.

For example, Prince William wears Blenheim Bouquet by Penhaligon’s.

Finally, the remaining 13-percent consists of edible scents with cassis, tonka bean, coriander and rosemary featuring twice amongst analysed fragrances.

The data revealed that Prince Charles has the most expensive taste when it comes to cologne, wearing Green Irish Tweed by Creed, which sells for a staggering £245 per bottle.

In second place, at £130 per bottle, is Princess Diana, whose scent of choice was Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris..

Following closely in third place is the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's perfume, which sells for £125 per bottle.

If you're wondering what Prince Harry and Megan Markle wear, it's Cool Water by Davidoff and Côte d’Azur by Oribe, respectively.

If you want more help choosing a fragrance, you can read our guide on how to choose the right cologne or aftershave or how to choose the right perfume.