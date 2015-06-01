The ZenFone Selfie makes you look slightly less ugly

We know, it's Monday, the last thing we want to think about is taking pictures of ourselves. But Asus' new phone could make our ugly mugs slightly more palatable. It's called the ZenFone Selfie, and as the name suggests, it's built for snapping pics of yourself.

It has front and rear 13-megapixel cameras complete with dual-colour, dual LED flashes. A large f/2.0 aperture lens means it'll perform well in low light, and laser auto-focus will lock onto your fizzog quicker than you can say "cheese". It also has a mode called ZenUI Beautification which gives you "live digital cosmetics".

In other words, you can soften your facial features, slim those cheeks, blur out the double chin and enhance your skin tone to make yourself look more attractive. You know what they say: you can't polish a turd, but you can roll it in glitter.

There's also a Selfie Panorama mode, which captures snaps of up to 140 degrees – perfect for group shots, or for fitting a mountain range into the background.

It has a 5.5-inch screen with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Disappointing it's not 2K, but then maybe it's best we don't see our selfies in too high a resolution.

Asus also announced the ZenPad range of high-end tablets. It comes in 7-, 8- and 10.1-inch models, with the 8-inch version having an optional stylus and the 10-incher an optional keyboard.

The Zen AiO Series, meanwhile, is a range of all-in-one PCs that look a lot like the iMac. It comes in 23.8- and 21.5-inch models that are made from a solid block of anodised aluminium and taper to just 6mm thin at the edges. Specs go all the way up to Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M graphics chips with 4GB of video memory and USB Type C ports.

Finally, Asus lifted the lid on a new 4K monitor called the ProArt PA329Q. It's 32 inches big, and should look stunning.

UK pricing and availability will be announced in due course for these, so you'll know when we know.