The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has Fitbit users in its sights

The fitness tracking has also been expanded on the Mi Band 6, with a total of 30 workout types supported, including stretching, HIIT, Zumba and street dancing. It also adds auto-detection for the six most common fitness activities, leaving you to focus on your workout.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is here to push the boundaries of fitness trackers. This latest model, announced today alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, offers a 50% larger screen than the Mi Band 5 and adds blood oxygen monitoring and enhanced sleep tracking to the mix.

The 1.56in AMOLED touch display provides all of the key metrics from your workout and offers a choice of 60 face themes to suit your style. There’s even a choice of six band colors for further customization.

The screen of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is 50% bigger than the Mi Band 5 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 retains its killer battery life, giving you up to 14 days of use on a single charge. When you do need to juice up, simply clip it onto the magnetic port. Having such a decent battery life makes it even more suited to sleep tracking – as you won’t need to be charging overnight. This can now detect naps, sleep cycles including when you enter REM, and the quality of your breathing while you sleep. All of this, alongside female health-tracking, is then available in the Mi Fit app.

Like the previous model, the Mi Band 6 is also water-resistant to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming, as well as just leaving it on in the shower. And if all that doesn’t have you tempted, the price might. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is due to go on sale for €44.99 / £38 / $53 / AU$69