The wait is finally over - Facebook's Oculus Rift hits UK stores today!

Following four years of Kickstarters. takeovers, previews and teases the VR headset that started it all has finally gone on sale in the UK today. That's right, Facebook's Oculus Rift can be yours for the first time without having to import a model from the US.

Each Rift will launch with a copy of the platformer Lucky's Tale, along with more free 360 and made for VR films than you can shake a stick at from the Oculus Store.

There are currently more than 100 VR games on the Rift right now, with Oculus promising another 30 are in development for release by the end of the year - so you won't be struggling for content when you jump into the world of VR.

If you're looking to pick up a Rift but you don't have the PC setup to support one, Oculus has you covered - the firm has teamed up with a number of PC makers to help you choose a tower or laptop that will suit your needs and budget.

Demo titles at launch include every thrill-seeker's favorite: The Climb, the heartwarming, Emmy award-winning VR film: Henry, the exotic planetary experience: Farlands, and the perfect introduction to VR: Oculus Dreamdeck.

You can pick an Oculus Rift headset today for £549 from retailers John Lewis, Curry's PCWorld, GAME Digital Plc., London department store, Harrods and online via Amazon.

