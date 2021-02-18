The ultimate gadget wishlist, in the new issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, sharing the enticing tech you simply cannot afford to miss over the next twelve months.

Discover the most eagerly anticipated gear of the coming year. Dig into the most desirable gadgets arriving in 2021, from delightful displays and sensational speakers to razor-sharp smart home tech and bacteria-blasting devices.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Learn what makes the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra an almost flawless flagship, pick up 24 hot home and garden upgrades for refreshing your living space inside and out, enjoy sensational sound in every room with these superb mini speakers and read our review of Apple’s portable powerhouse, the MacBook Pro.

You can read a sample of the magazine right in your browser just below!

Even better, you can currently save up to an astonishing 37% off a subscription to T3 – that means you're paying just £3.16 an issue.

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the March issue, you’ll find:

Eagerly awaited devices – droolworthy gear you need this year, from mini LED TVs to smart home tech

Take a look inside

