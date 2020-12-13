The ULTIMATE biceps exercise for big arms is also perfect for home gyms

Getting big arms is a primary aim for most men who want to workout at home or in the gym. If you want to have big, rounded shoulders, bulging triceps and, most importantly, popping biceps by beachbody time next year, you have to start working out now. Doing this biceps exercise regularly can speed up the process of getting tree-trunk arms significantly.

There are a myriad of ways to get shredded. If you prefer the classic bodybuilding method, the Arnold Schwarzenegger muscle building workout plan can bulk you up in eight weeks, albeit it won't be easy to hit those rep counts without having access to a commercial gym. The Mike Tyson bodyweight workout is equally as brutal as Arnie's plan but it uses only calisthenics moves, ideal for people on the budget. Of course, in order to build muscle effectively, you will have to work out 10 times a day.

JAXJOX Connected Adjustable Dumbbell | Buy it for $449 at Best Buy

Fancy buying a pair of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells? Us too, but they keep selling out. For an adjustable dumbbell that is more reliably available, buy this adjustable dumbbell pair – about half price of the Bowflex. The JAXJOX adjustable dumbbell uses a digital system that automatically adjust weights in 6-Ib increments from 8 - 50 lbs in under 3 seconds. View Deal

(Image credit: Pexels)

There is the Henry Cavill workout too, although that focuses on full body strength as opposed to arm bulk. Not like the Man of steel hasn't got big arms but this particular workout doesn't focus on the upper arm muscles for sure. Let's not forget the best home dumbbell exercises for beginners: these can help you build strength using only dumbbells.

All that said, only of the above workouts has this biceps move. What makes it special is just how much it overloads the biceps. Most usually, you curl the dumbbells with one arm, letting the other side rest. Apparently, "training one arm can improve strength and decrease muscle loss in the other arm – without even moving it", so even just curling one arm could be a good idea.

Mirafit Hex Dumbbell 10kg (Pair) | Buy it for £59.95 at Mirafit

Everyone in the UK, keep calm! When was the last time you could buy Mirafit hex dumbbells? Not just any dumbbells but 10 kg pairs!? For £59.95! This is Black Friday came early, even without any discounts. We don't expect this beauty to stay in stock for too long, better buy these now and start working out asap. Seriously, this is like gold dust. Don't miss out.View Deal

(Image credit: Yaxeni Oriquen)

But really, if you want big arms, you will need to overload both biceps so they can grow faster. One way to go about is to not let them rest between cults and to introduce what's called an 'isometric' movement to your biceps curls. Without going into too much detail here, there are three basic muscle movements or phases we can speak of:

Concentric: when the muscle gets shorter throughout the movement, such as curling the dumbbell during biceps curls

Eccentric: when the muscle gets longer throughout the movement, such as lowering the dumbbell during biceps curls

Isometric: when muscles do not move. Instead, they stay contracted, such as holding the dumbbell with your lower arms pointing forward during biceps curls.

And that is exactly what you are going to do here. During dumbbell iso biceps curls – the exercise we are discussing here – you will be required to hold the dumbbell in the 'halfway' position when you curl with the other arm. It's like doing a biceps superset: you'll go from working one arm to the other without any break. Guaranteed burn.

ONNIT Primal Kettlebells | Prices from $42.95 at Onnit

Get primal with the ONNIT Primal Kettlebells. You won't have time for monkeying around too much as these capable kettlebells not only look good but are also highly-functional: made of chip-resistant iron, ONNIT Primal Kettlebells will stand the test of time. Nad, I mean, they just look awesome too.View Deal

How to do dumbbell iso biceps curls

Stand tall with both dumbbells in your hands, shoulders open, spine neutral, core engaged. Lift one dumbbell up to the halfway position, then start curling with the other arm. Make sure that you keep your upper arm straight: you only want to contract the biceps, not the shoulders.

Do 3-5 curls with one arm then lower the curling arm down to the halfway position and start curling with the other arm. Do 3-5 curls then repeat. Around halfway through you should start feeling the biceps burning like hell, that is exactly what you want.

One final note: dumbbell iso biceps curls are ideal when you haven't got heavy dumbbells at home. Your muscles will have to work double time doing iso curls and that will be taxing even using smaller weights only. Try these today and get pumped!