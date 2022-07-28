The Typhoon is an ATV with jetskis for wheels, and it's the coolest thing you'll see on the water

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Someone has stuck an ATV on a pair of jet skis and it's just as ridiculous / cool as it sounds. The result is the Typhoon, an 'aquatic utility vehicle' that it can reach speeds of up to 80mph, and it's made by a company called Shadow Six. If all goes to plan, watersports fans in search of something a little more unexpected – or motorsports fans who feel their pursuits would benefit from being a little wetter – will be able to actually buy one of these next year. Shadow six – part of a group of companies operating in the defence, technology and motorsports industries – aims to build thirty of them in early 2023, making the Typhoon the first AUV to be made available to enthusiasts.

The ATV that forms the basis of this intriguing hybrid is a Polaris RZR Side By Side. The engineers have swapped out the wheels for two wave-runners – complete with suspension – and added power via two Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R marine engines. Add three racing seats and you've got a fun weekend activity for all the family.

A peek at the Shadow Six YouTube channel and we're equal parts impressed by the manouevers this beast can pull off, and surprised that it can stay afloat. Although, despite looking decidedly chunky, the Typhoon is lighter than it looks. It's just over 3.3m long, but the carbon fibre and titanium body helps cut the weight to 2,365lb, with most of that (73%) sitting below the waterline.

How much cash are you going to need to splash to get your hands on one of these bad boys? The price tag rings in at a cool US$250,399. Shadow Six claims it's "more badass per cubic inch than anything else on the water", and we'd be inclined to agree. Head to Shadow Six to find out more (opens in new tab).