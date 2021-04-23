The Totally Rated show: DJI’s new flying machines, Resident Evil’s 9ft zombies and the new OnePlus watch!

Totally Rated features reviews and opinions of what's hot and what's not in the tech and gaming world.

Bringing together leading titles from across the industry, we hear first hand from those who have reviewed - and rated - the very latest games and products on the market.

In this week’s episode, we look at new flying machines from DJI, go in search of nine-foot zombies in Resident Evil and find time to peruse the new OnePlus watch. Watch the Totally Rated show in the video below.

First up, drones, and hot on the heels of the DJI FPV, the drone giant shows no signs of slowing with the announcement of the DJI Air 2S.

This very capable and maneuverable drone comes with amazing video recording capabilities, as Mike Prospero from Tom’s Guide explains: “On its front is a gimbal-mounted 20 megapixel camera with a 1-inch sensor - that’s twice as large as the sensor in the DJI Air 2.

“Moreover, the Air 2S can also record video at 5.4K - the Air 2 maxed out at 4K.“

(Image credit: Capcom)

In gaming, Capcom gave us a second Resident Evil Village demo to all the major platforms access to 60 minutes of playtime next month, with PS4 and PS5 players getting a small Early Access window over the weekend.

Rachel Weber from GamesRadar gave her verdict: “The New Resident Evil demo is a tantalizing look at what we can expect from the full game later this month.

“You get the chance to run around the village. Meet some of the locals, some friendly some not so much. There are plenty of clues to what you can expect from the full game.

“The Demo is pretty short but there are still plenty to explore and hidden lore to find.”

(Image credit: Future)

And in the world of tech, OnePlus threw its hat in the smartwatch ring with its OnePlus Watch.

The OnePlus Smartwatch is a sleek first-gen device with great battery life, as David Lumb from TechRadar explains: “The OnePlus Watch is a great first smartwatch from OnePlus, blowing pricier rivals away in a couple of key areas, with sleek looks and week-long battery life.

“However, with a bespoke operating system it can’t load more than the preinstalled selection of basic apps, and its companion smartphone app is only available on Android at launch.

“Despite a few software glitches betraying its first-gen status, the OnePlus Watch is good value for the price, which is notably lower than Samsung and Apple competitors.”

Kate Kozuch from Tom’s Guide believes this is a good watch for its price point as well, but has some warnings to people considering buying it: “Of course, buying the OnePlus Watch comes with some caveats.

“Still, the user-friendly interface, long battery life and sleek design make the OnePlus Watch a fair first attempt for the company's entrance to the wearable market.”