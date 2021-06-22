The top selling Prime Day home and fitness deals are no surprise… apart from the toilet brush

There aren't usually many surprises amongst the best selling deals this week. Check out this list of the most popular Prime Day deals if you don't believe me. The most sought-after tech today is no surprise – Echo Dots, Fire TV streamers, Ring video doorbells, other stuff made and sold by Amazon, the biggest sellers outside of that 'core' tech are, if anything, even less surprising.

If, like me, you thought the world had now bought quite enough Instant Pots, it turns out you were wrong. Similarly, just as in the last 2-3 years, people still can't get enough Shark vacuum cleaners and Bosch tools. Newly in vogue this year: air fryers. Although most particularly, air fryers made by Ninja, which is a side hustle of Shark's.

Now I am not claiming to be a mystic here, but all this stuff has been in T3's list of the best home and kitchen Prime Day deals since last week.

This data is courtesy of Amazon, our own resident number crunchers and, judging by the suspicious amount of cycling stuff – some of which I removed from the list –T3's two-wheeled sister brand, cycling news. Let's go through the big sellers so far, then, starting with the most popular UK deals. Scroll down for the American deals.

The most popular home and kitchen Prime Day deals so far in the UK

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | Was £90 | Now £50 | Save £40 (33%)

Yes, it's an Instant Pot! This seems to be the UK's top seller this year so far and is genuinely excellent when it comes to cooking meals, despite looking a bit like a child's toy. You would struggle to find a decent non-smart pressure cooker for £50, so the appeal is clear.View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | Was £399 | Now £229 | Save £170

You have partially missed the boat on this one, as the scarlet-trimmed model of this that Amazon had on earlier for £199 promptly sold out. However £229 for the orange version is not to be sniffed at, and is also arguably a nicer colour.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer [AF300UK] | Was £120 | Now £108 | Save £12

The main deal also sold out here but it wouldn't surprise me if it came back. You can still get discounts on the smaller versions of this much-loved air fryer. Make chips and fried chicken with way less fat yet all (okay, most) of the flavour. Living the dream!View Deal

Finish All-in-One Max Dishwasher Tablets | Was £26 | Now £10.50 | Save £15.50

Okay, this one is also not too glamorous, but no surprises here. Packs of dishwasher tablets always sell extremely well on Prime Day. Unlike with the toilet paper, you can see the logic of this as buying cheap dishwasher tablets in bulk makes a lot of sense.View Deal

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet | Was £13 | Now £8 | Save £5

A very affordable way to turn a plug socket into a smart plug socket. Just plug in a multiplug and now, via Alexa or Google Home – or TP-LInk's app – you can turn on (or off) all your AV equipment in one go. Also handy for all the stuff plugged into your home office multi-plug. At this price, you might as well buy a load…

View Deal

ASOBEAGE Toilet Brush | Was £15.99 | Now £15.99

So, I have absolutely no idea why this was a smash hit today. The deal has now ended but it may return tomorrow. ASOBEAGE is a 'Deep Cleaner Silicone Toilet Brush' that promises a 'No-Slip Long Plastic Handle', which is what you want when you are cleaning your toilet, and don't want to let it slip.View Deal

The most popular home and kitchen Prime Day deals so far in the USA

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | Was $120 | Now $55 | Save $65

Where Britain gets a measly 33% off a 7-in-1 Instant Pot, America gets over 50% off a 9-in-1 cooker. So much for the special relationship! Capable of being a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer, this also has no fewer than 15 customisable smart programmes. Hang on, what's a seamer? Maybe Amazon means steamer there.

View Deal

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker | Was $79 | Now $50 | Save $29

Zero surprises here: a solid deal on America's favourite pod coffee machine is a guaranteed Prime Day winner. What can you get for 50 bucks nowadays? A copy of the New York Times practically costs that!

View Deal

iRobot Roomba i6+ | Was $799 | Now $499 | Save $300

Now this is a DEAL. A very good robot vac, with a bin that self-empties into another, larger capacity bin, for $300 off its old price. Sure, $499 is a much more realistic amount to pay for a robot vac, now that extremely good Chinese rivals are available for that as a matter of routine, but this one is all-American and very good.

View Deal

Garmin Varia | Was $150 | Now $105 | Save $45

My colleagues at Cycling News assure me this is one of Prime Day's best sellers, and who am I to argue? One of the few deals of the day that could save your life, this is a rear view radar, to be paired with a rear light. It warns you if something you don't want to tangle with is approaching your rear end.

View Deal

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch | Was $300 | Now $200 | Save $100

This is perhaps the Best Deal of Amazon Prime Day so far. Fitbit's flagship watch for $100 less than the norm. With GPS and a surprisingly good heart-rate sensor, this is an excellent running and fitness watch but it also has some interesting wellness features and a free subscription to Fitbit Premium, with all its healthy insights.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $100 | Now $57 | Save £43

Perhaps a less 'Inspired' choice of deal – ho ho – than the above, this slimline fitness tracker includes a cardio sensor so it can track all your daily efforts. Fitbit's app and associated services give increasingly sophisticated insights. $57 is a very reasonable price, maybe Fitbit should hold it there.View Deal

Toshiba EM925A5A-SS Microwave Oven | Sold out for now

I don't know what algorithmic or sales magic made this one into a smash hit on Prime Day, but it doesn't really matter now, since it appears to have sold out. You can still get the black one for $93, but I get the feeling that is what it always costs.

View Deal

