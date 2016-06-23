The Steam summer sale has begun: bag some great game deals here!

It’s summer again, time to nab some awesome games and err…stay inside

Summer is here and that means one thing. No not going on holiday, not getting a tan, it means discounted games of course!

Your backlog is already big enough, but we know that isn't going to stop you getting your hands on some of the greatest triple A games at heavily discounted prices. Here at T3 we've picked our favourites from the myriad of cheap titles.

Day one deals:

LEGO® MARVEL's Avengers - 33% off at £16.74

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III - gets 50% off at £19.99

Call of Duty Definitive Collection - features 10 titles and a ton of DLC for £154.99

Payday 2 - now an absolute steal with 75% off, making this awesome title £3.75

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - jumps down to 75% off making it £3.99

Grand Theft Auto V - 40% off, get it now for £23.99

DOOM - discounted by 40%, get the new reboot for £23.99

Fallout 4 - now half off at £19.99

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege - blasted its way onto the sale at 40% off, making it £17.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - now half off, making Geralt £17.49

Sonic Games Collection - features 18 games in one from the Hedgehog for half off, making it £38.99

NBA 2K16 - now a whopping 80% off, it's yours for £7.99

Dishonoured - this great game is now half off, making it £3.99

These are just some of the amazing deals in the sale, head over to Steam yourself to catch the rest.

