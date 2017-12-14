The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is the lighter-than-aluminium, 360-degree laptop you now want

Samsung has revealed the Notebook 9 Pen, a new 360-degree laptop with touchscreen which, amazingly, weighs in at only 2.2 pounds (995g).

The reason why the Notebook 9 Pen can weigh so little is that the 2-in-1 convertible features a frame constructed from a new type of magnesium-aluminium metal that Samsung calls 'Metal12'.

The new system is not only super light but also remarkably thin for a convertible too (14.6mm at its thinnest point), something made even more impressive considering that the Notebook 9 Pen is named thus thanks to an included, can-be-embedded-inside-the-laptop's-case stylus pen. This pen works without batteries too and can read up to 4,096 different levels of pressure.

Internals are noteworthy as well. The Notebook 9 Pen offers an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1,920 x 1,080 RealView touchscreen with 450 nits of brightness. The system also comes equipped with a 720p webcam (with infrared lens for Windows Hello) and always-on 75Wh Hexacell battery.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen will be available in the west in the first quarter of 2018, with the system set to be demonstrated at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. More information about the system can be found over on its dedicated product page.