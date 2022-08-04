The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could be getting a massive power boost

Samsung is expected to move the Watch to USB-C for much faster charging – and get a bigger battery too

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 cropped hero image
(Image credit: 91Mobiles)
Carrie Marshall
By
published

With just days to go before the Samsung Unpacked event, we've got a pretty good idea of what it and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will look like and what features they'll have. But that doesn't mean there isn't time for a few last-minute leaks, and this latest one is a good one. 

According to leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) on Twitter, the Galaxy Watch 5 will have a USB-C 10W fast charger capable of delivering 45% charge in 30 minutes. As the Galaxy Watch 5 is getting a bigger battery, that suggests a significant power boost.

That's not all. SnoopyTech has also got their hands on what appear to be genuine price lists for Canada, so we've got a good idea of what the different models will cost.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro prices

According to the leak, the prices for the Galaxy Watch 5 in Canada will be $349 for the 40mm Watch 5, $389 for the 44mm and $559 for the 45mm Watch Pro. In US dollars that works out as $271, $300 and $435 respectively; the UK equivalents are £223, £248 and £357. That's within a few pounds/dollars of the Galaxy Watch 4 price, which starts at £219 in the UK and £239 in the US.

We don't have much longer to wait until we get the full picture: Samsung's launch is on the 10th of August and is also expected to feature the latest models of its best foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

I'm looking forward to the event: the phones and the watch are all really interesting products, and while folding phones probably aren't the best Android phones for most people – they're still very much a premium product with a price tag to match – Samsung's folding phones have come a long way from their initial, fairly unspectacular beginnings. 

TOPICS
Wearables
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals