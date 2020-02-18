The Salomon Vaya Mid GTX boots are crammed with tech to help hype your hike

Looking for the best hiking boots at the moment? You've come to the right place as the Salomon Vaya Mid GTX could be the perfect boot for you. These are designed specifically for women making them ideal for exacting tech that works for you.

The Salomon Vaya Mid GTX uses SensiFlex technology combined with a soft upper to offer a perfect fit to the female foot. This comes with higher ankle support for added safety while remaining soft enough to be comfortable.

The SensiFlex tech works by using two stretch panels that support the natural expansion of the foot and forefoot flexion. This can allow the foot to feel both comfortable and supported in equal measure – a tough combination to pull off perfectly.

The OrthoLite diecut inner sole gets you cushioning, breathability and durability for both comfort and performance. While the welded upper and flat laces make for even more comfort even while in movement.

The Salomon Vaya Mid GTX, of course, uses Gore-Tex meaning feet should stay warm and dry in anything short of a swimming situation.

Grip is also an area that's been meticulously developed. This uses what the company calls Contagrip MD which uses the most durable compound for long term wear evasion. There is a lug pattern that does it all, working well both off-road on loose surfaces as well as on harder surfaces.

When it comes to performance the Salomon Vaya Mid GTX boots should help you improve yours. This is thanks to EnergyCell tech which uses varying layers of foam in the sole. One foam is used to dampen the impact of footfall while the other is used to help propel the motion onward. The result is less impact on joints and less work for muscles as you get the most out of every step.

Did we mention that the geometric decoupling axis is oriented more medially to create a larger lateral platform? No, because that makes very little sense to most people. But it shows that Salomon has worked very hard to improve the tech in these boots to offer optimal performance in all areas. In this case that means better forward motion with less effort. Who doesn't like less effort for more results?

The price for these wonder boots is just over £100, making them a bargain.

