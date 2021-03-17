The Realme 8 packs impressive cameras and it won't break the bank

Realme launched the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro way back in December, affording users great value-for-money in a neat mobile package. Now, the company is launching its line of successors: say hello to the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro, both launching on March 24.

Realme has sent out a media invite bundle for the two devices' global debut; formally, it lays out both Realme 8 models and states it’ll live stream in India at 7.30 PM IST, elsewhere kicking off in the UK at 2 PM GMT and at 3 PM CET in Germany, Spain, Italy, and France. Realme is vying for pole position against the likes of the Apple event and the virtual launch of the OnePlus 9, showcasing a day prior to Realme's release event. The base model is launching at Rs 14,999 (likely around $250 / £180 / AU$325.

The Realme 8 Pro will feature a blisteringly good 108MP camera, linking up with three other cameras, and building on the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro’s cameras. We actually thought the Realme 7 Pro’s cameras were a tad lacklustre for the price in review, looking great on paper, but not always able to compete with some of the mid-range calibre handsets’ cameras from our best phones.

(Image credit: Realme )

That said, the Realme 8 Pro should deliver far superior imaging capabilities; it's 108MP camera will use Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 sensor, bringing with it 9:1 pixel binning tech and up to 3x lossless zoom, which should mark a major improvement over the Realme 7 Pro’s camera.

Although the invite package doesn’t outline the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro’s specs, previous information has pointed to both models donning quad rear cameras. Madhav Sheth, Realme's Vice President and CEO, posted on Twitter recently alluding to the Realme 8’s specs: an AMOLED screen, Helio G95 SoC, 6.4-inch screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery; meanwhile, the Realme 8 Pro will, reportedly, feature a Super AMOLED display, plus a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 730G SoC, and 65W fast charging.

Likely shipping in two colours, one of these has been confirmed as a yellow-shimmer effect seen in pictures, and other reports suggest the second is black. With only days to go until the event, there's likely to be further leaks and rumours before the launch. T3 will keep you posted as and when more info rolls in before making a judgement on whether they should grab a spot amongst our best cheap phones.