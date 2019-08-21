The PS5 could look wild based on this new Sony patent

With rumours about the PlayStation 5 coming thick and fast despite the fact that we know Sony won't be launching its next gen console until 2020, we've been dying to get a peek at what the console could look like. If this newly spotted patent filed by the Japanese company is anything to go by, we could see a wild new aesthetic that's a huge departure from the PS4's design.

UPDATE: It looks even wilder in these brand new 3D renders.

LetsGoDigital spotted the patent filed by Sony for an unidentified console that includes images of a very unusual-looking machine. The most notable features are the giant "V" on the top, and the multitude of vents and heat fins.

The PS4 is notorious for getting overheated, as its fans struggle to cool the console unless your set-up happens to be in the middle of a wind tunnel. Complaints of how loud it is when it runs are rife. This newly designed PS5 cooling system should make sure it runs cooler and quieter, which will be music to everyone's ears.

Meanwhile the "V" could be a nod to the fifth generation of Sony's iconic console, representing the Roman numeral for the number five.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

It's possible that the patent could be for the PS5 dev kit, as it's not uncommon for the final piece of hardware to differ drastically between the consumer and developer models.

Given the proximity to the PS5's 2020 launch, it would be unlikely that this patent is for something new and entirely unrelated to the console, but not impossible.

It's also worth noting that the name on the patent is that of Sony engineer Yasuhiro Ootori, but it's spelled incorrectly, which is either an unfortunate typo, or a whiff of something not being quite right.

We already know that PS5 is going to be a beast of a machine that will give Microsoft's next console - codenamed "Project Scarlett" - a run for its money. Sony has officially confirmed the hardware and features that we can look forward to, including 8K resolutions, ray tracing support, and 3D audio for ultimate immersion.

It has a speedy SSD to nip long loading times in the bud, but all of those welcome and much-needed improvements won't be cheap; the PS5 is expected to come along with a hefty price tag that will make your toes curl.

