The OnePlus Watch is available to order today!

The OnePlus Watch was announced alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It is the latest extension of the brand's portfolio, and is the first wearable device available from the brand globally.

The OnePlus Watch aims to integrate into the daily digital life of OnePlus users, offering stylish design, seamless connection, smart fitness tracking and incredibly long battery life.

In T3's OnePlus Watch review, we said, 'the OnePlus Watch is a great first attempt at a flagship killer, which is what the Chinese brand first became known for with its mobile phones.'

Looking for some more information on the new smartwatch from OnePlus? Check out everything you need to know below:

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Let's start with how the OnePlus Watch looks and feels. The new smartwatch features the same craftsmanship and build quality as OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus says this results in a product that is "powerful to use and beautiful to hold".

It features a round design, which emulates the look of a traditional watch, and a smooth, curved stainless steel case that is hand-polished with more than 20 treatments for a refined finish.

The case is pretty large, coming in at 46mm, and features 2.5D curved glass on the face.

At launch, the standard model will be joined by a 'Cobalt Limited Edition', which uses materials traditionally found only on luxury watches.

The watch case is crafted from cobalt alloy, a hypoallergenic material that is twice as hard and more corrosion resistant than traditional stainless steel. The watch face is made from specially-treated sapphire glass for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Just like every other smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch allows you to view and respond to notifications, make and answer phone calls, play music and take photos.

It comes with 4GB of standalone storage, with 2GB of usable storage (enough for over 500 songs, apparently).

The smartwatch is also compatible with most Bluetooth earbuds for wireless music playback on the go – especially useful if you use your smartwatch for working out.

The OnePlus Watch can also connect to your OnePlus TV, acting as a smart remote control that can lower volume when a call comes in, or even turn off the TV when it detects that you have fallen asleep.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Watch features a 402 mAh battery which has enough power for up to two weeks of 'sustainable' use, as well as up to a week of battery life for the 'most active users'.

The battery also features exceptional charging capabilities, delivering all-day power in just five minutes, or a week’s power in just 20 minutes.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Watch features 110+ workout types, including automatic workout detection for jogging and running.

It'll measure pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring, and, thanks to IP68 water resistance, SWOLF efficiency for swimmers.

If you're more interested in your sleep than how much exercise you're doing, then the OnePlus Watch is also capable of tracking your sleep.

The OnePlus Watch tracks all your activity accurately with a built-in GPS, even when you have left your phone at home.

The affordable smartwatch can also offer blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts, which is an impressive feature set usually reserved for much more expensive wearables.

All of your health data can be viewed in the OnePlus Health app.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Watch starts at £149 / $159 / approx. AU$210 and is available to preorder now from OnePlus.com and Amazon. The smartwatch will then go on general sale on 30 April. OnePlus is yet to confirm whether to watch will be released in Australia.

