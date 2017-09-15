The new T3.com is nearly here. Check out the beta version now!

Site news! We've been hard at work preparing a whole new, redesigned T3.com and now you can see it for yourself at beta.t3.com

Not everything is totally spick and span as yet, but it'll give you a good impression of what's to come when we switch over to the new site.

We've also got a new strapline: Smarter Living. As you've probably noticed, T3.com is no longer purely gadget-orientated. We're stretching out and moving beyond our old core areas.

The new T3.com showcases literate, incisive buying guides alongside the very coolest new products across style, living and auto. There are new, dedicated channels for smart home, buying guides, watches, travel, fitness and more.

Add our carefully curated, money-saving deals posts and we truly have the best of everything, if we do say so ourselves. It's Smarter Living, courtesy of a smarter T3.com.

T3.com is the UK’s leading lifestyle technology website, but now we’re taking our content wider and deeper, helping you discover more cutting-edge, beautiful, sexy things that help you make the most of life.

We hope you love it, and come back again and again.

Check it out now at beta.t3.com and let us know what you think @T3dotcom.