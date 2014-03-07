The Last Of Us movie announced

The Last Of Us has become the latest video game to be made into a movie

The Last Of Us has become the latest video game to be adapted for the silverscreen. According to showbiz site Deadline Screen Gems, a subsidiary company of Sony Pictures, has signed up to release a movie version of Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic survival horror game.

The report states that the game's creative director, Neil Druckmann, will be penning the screenplay. It also says the game's director Bruce Straley and Naughty Dog's co-presidents Evan Wells and Christophe Balestra will also have roles on the project.

The team will be working with Sam Raimii's Ghost House Pictures, which was recently responsible for releasing a remake of Raimi's first film, The Evil Dead.

Wells has called the collaboration “a perfect fit. Since our game released last June, we've talked with many companies about making a film, but we couldn't have found better partners who share our creative vision and high standards.”

Released last year to massive critical acclaim, The Last Of Us told the story of Joel and Ellie, two hard-bitten survivors in a post-apocalyptic world where a plague that transforms humans into blood-thirsty monsters has ravaged the USA. It's easily one of the best games of last year and if you own a PS3 really owe it to yourself to check it out.