The Lamborghini Urus is the 'Super SUV' you'll definitely want to drive

Lamborghini has just launched its third model, the Urus, the first ever "Super Sport Utility Vehicle", and tus creating a new niche of "power, performance and driving dynamics, unparalleled design, luxury and daily usability" according to Lamborghini.

Let's start with the headline figures. The Urus packs a 4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine which delivers a massive 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque.

That helps the Urus accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds, 0-125mph in 12.8 seconds and onto a top speed of 190mph. This makes it the fastest SUV available.

Don't let those specs fool you though, this is still and SUV through and through, with a commanding road position, comfortable ride, higher ground clearance, and luxurious interior space.

Following tradition, the Urus' name is derived from the world of bulls. The Urus, also known as Aurochs, is one of the large, wild ancestors of domestic cattle. The Spanish fighting bull, as bred for the past 500 years, is still very close to the Urus in its appearance. It's a GIANT BULL, basically.

"The Lamborghini Urus is a visionary approach based on the infusion of Lamborghini DNA into the most versatile vehicle, the SUV. The Urus elevates the SUV to a level not previously possible, the Super SUV. It is a true Lamborghini in terms of design, performance, driving dynamics and emotion as well as drivable every day in a range of environments," says Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Urus fits perfectly within the Lamborghini family as a high performance car. It is the culmination of intensive development and passionate skill to create a new breed of bull: a Super SUV that transcends the boundaries of expectations and opens the door to new possibilities, for both our brand and our customers."

The Urus comes with all the driving tech you'd expect in a luxury SUV as well, including level 2 autonomy and an long list of safety features.

Oh, and then there's the styling, and this one is proving divisive. We'll let you make up your own mind about this one, but I love the aggressively styled SUV, it's fresh and exciting.

The Lamborghini Urus will arrive in Spring 2018, with prices starting at £131,500 ($200,000 USD).

