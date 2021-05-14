The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just leaked, and they look incredible

The Google Pixel 6 has been leaked and it has an incredible new look. The new phone is set to come in two sizes: the 6 and the 6 Pro – essentially an XL version with some extra features.

The Google Pixel 6 features a two-camera design, while the Pixel 6 Pro has three cameras. There is currently no spec list, so we can only assume that these will include a standard, super-wide and telephoto combination, and the telephoto likely to be the lens missing from the Pixel 6. These come in a prominent bumper that spans the back of the device and is highlighted further by its black coloring.

The front of the phone has a super slim bezel making it look almost borderless and a punch-hole front camera at the top. It also features an under-display fingerprint reader. These two phones are expected to be the first Google devices to run on its own brand-new custom chip, the GS101.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

The renders come courtesy of Front Page Tech and host Jon Prosser, who shared a video round-up of the device on Thursday afternoon. These are created, the site claims, based on real leaked images that have been supplied to them and remain authentic to those images.

The colors in the renders are also the only ones that have been seen – a white, black and orange for the Pixel 6 and peach, black and orange for the Pixel 6 Pro. There also appears to be a third version with more of a champagne coloring, likely to be a premium edition. It’s very likely that a more conservative black edition will be available in both models.

Google Pixel 6 (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

It’s a brand-new look for the Google Pixel range and a reinvention that will hopefully to big things for the range. The new three-tone design looks modern and fresh while the move from an XL to a Pro model gives it a more premium feel.

The expected launch for the Pixel 6 isn’t until at least August, so we could have some time to wait before we hear more. However, with Google I/O just days away, there might be a more official teaser coming this way.