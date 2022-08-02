The Flash set to end on The CW and Netflix in 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After eight years on-air it's now been confirmed that The Flash will end with season nine of the popular superhero show, bringing the Arrowverse to a close.

As reported by Deadline (opens in new tab), The Flash will debut its final season in 2023 consisting of 13 episodes. At one point the Grant Gustin-led series was seen as the flagship show for The CW network and has continued to perform admirably well over the years in the US, with the season eight finale bringing in 1.03 million viewers. It has also acted as a major incentive for Netflix's streaming catalogue in the country.

Similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe , The Flash was part of its own interconnected universe of DC shows – known as the Arrowverse – with Arrow being the first series in 2012. Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwomen all followed. All of these were subsequently cancelled with The Flash being the last one to go.

Instead, the CW has focused on several standalone DC shows, such as the delightful Superman & Lois as well as Stargirl and the upcoming Batman spinoff, Gotham Knights.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humour, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace.

“So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honour the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The first eight seasons can be watched on Netflix in the US now, while those in the UK can catch up with the speedster via Sky Go, Now TV or Virgin TV. Season nine is expected to debut on the streaming platform shortly after premiering on The CW. All episodes of season eight were uploaded to Netflix eight days after the season finale, for instance.