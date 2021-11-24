The cheapest Black Friday VPN deal just got cheaper – PureVPN is now just $1.13/pm

We're seeing a huge increase in the best VPN providers offering huge discounts on their Black Friday VPN deals, but there's one provider that stands head and shoulders above all the rest.

PureVPN has brought back its absolutely unbeatable 5-year deal for Black Friday, bringing the price down to just $79.95 all-in. However, there's a little sweetener available too – add the code TECH15 at checkout and you'll save another 15%, bringing the monthly price down to a scarcely believable $1.13 a month, or $67.96 in total.

To put it into perspective, that's less than a number of other providers charge for just 1 year, and PureVPN is offering 5. To learn more about this deal, just keep on scrolling – and if you fancy a different provider, we'll give you a couple of alternatives at the end of the page.

This isn't the first time PureVPN has slashed its price this low, but it's not something we see every day. If you're looking for reliable VPN cover for the cheapest possible price to stay safe online and stream more content, it's the perfect choice. Use code TECH15 to save an extra 15%. Not sure if you'll get on with the service? PureVPN also offers a 31-day money-back guarantee, so you can thoroughly test out the service before you commit.

Is this the best VPN Black Friday deal?

Useful for streaming and with a good number of extra features including IPv6 leak protection and decent mobile apps, PureVPN is a good mid-range choice. However, what's going to be drawing you to this Black Friday VPN deal might not necessarily be PureVPN itself, but the ridiculously low price – apart from its five-year plan, PureVPN's not usually the very cheapest VPN, so this is a real turn-up.

However, we do understand that many people won't want to sign up for five years. If that's you, it's worth considering our #1-rated VPN, ExpressVPN. It's $6.67 a month, which is fairly expensive, but definitely worth it, and the shorter plan gives a little more flexibility.

But, if you don't mind (or even prefer) committing to five years, this is a seriously good deal that works out cheaper overall than most plans that are far shorter. If it's for you, use the code TECH10 to save an extra 10% on the bargain five-year plan with PureVPN.