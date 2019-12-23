The Certina DS Action Day-Date Powermatic 80 is as stylish as it is affordable

If you could have just one watch in your collection, then you want to make sure it looks right at every occasion. It needs to compliment a suit and tie, but also feel at home on the weekends next to something more casual.

We think the new DS Action Day-Date Powermatic 80 by Certina nails this brief, thanks to its classically good looking design, with sporty blue dial and luxurious cognac leather strap.

As well as looking sophisticated, the Powermatic 80 is water resistant to 20 bar (200 metres), and its self-winding mechanical movement has a long power reserve of 80 hours.

The dial, available in blue, silver or black, features a day and date complication at three o’clock, and is housed inside a 41mm stainless steel case.

(Image credit: Certina)

The front and back are made from sapphire crystal, with the latter giving you a view of the Swiss-made ETA Powermatic 80.621 automatic movement. The case back and crown are both screw-down, which contributes towards that impressive 200 metres of water resistance.

Certina has fitted the Powermatic 80 with a calfskin strap with butterfly clasp, while the hands and hour markers are coated with Super-LumiNova to make them glow at night.

The Powermatic 80 with blue dial and cognac strap is priced at £595 (CHF 695), while a model with a black dial is £570, and the silver dial option will cost you £645. All are available now.

