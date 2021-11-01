The Book of Boba Fett's first trailer is here – and it picks up where Return of the Jedi left off

Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming Star Wars spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, starring Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter. Even though less than two minutes of footage is shown, we get a good idea of what the core conflict of the series will be along with the number of wonderful alien designs you'd expect from a galaxy far, far away.

After the opening few seconds show off Jabba's palace (as well as some sort of horrid giant spider), Boba announces that he's not a bounty hunter – quite the claim from the most famous bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe. It then goes on to show a number of vista shots on what presumably is Tatooine, the last place we saw Boba Fett during the post-credits scene at the end of The Mandalorian season two.

While the trailer does give us plenty of action (including a shot of Bossk!), I like how it does seem to focus on the inner dealings and politics of those that want to rule Jabba's territory. If this is Star Wars meets The Godfather, then I'm very much in.

Check out the official trailer below.

"The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate," reads the official synopsis.

Aside from Morrison, the show will star Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, while Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson will executive produce.

The character of Boba Fett originally debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978 (though we'd rather forget that) before appearing in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Attack of the Clones, and more recently, The Mandalorian.

The Book of Bobba Fett will debut exclusively on Disney+ from December 29th, 2021.