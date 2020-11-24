The best UE Wonderboom 2 Black Friday deals

If you've been patiently waiting to buy a new gadget, the time has come: 2020 Black Friday deals have knocked loads off the prices of the latest and greatest products from basically every manufacturer. Case in point: the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 portable speaker, which is now reduced down to some incredibly attractive price points.

Consistently ranked among the best portable Bluetooth speakers going, the UE Wonderboom 2 has it all: long-lasting battery life, an incredibly rich and clear sound for its size (including the bass), a funky design, water resistance, and a lot more.

While Bose might get all the press for its sleek devices, UE has been tirelessly working on creating the best of the best speaker. The compact design compromises battery life slightly when compared to its rivals, but you can submerge the Wonderboom 2 up to one meter deep and it will survive a five foot drop.

If you've been looking for a fantastic portable speaker, the hunt is over.

T3's best Bluetooth speaker guide has even more great portable speaker choices in it, too. These are stylish speakers that deliver really strong portable audio quality that are perfect for picnics, listening to music in the park, beach excursions or camping trips, among many more activities. The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is an example of the quality on offer:

