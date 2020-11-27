The best Sennheiser Black Friday deals of the day

If you're looking for a quality pair of headphones then you could definitely do worse than anything made by Sennheiser, a long-established, high quality brand that offers a huge range of headphones, from sporty in-ears to audiophile over-ears built for recordings studios.

Happily, there are a lot of headphone models in the middle and Sennheiser is offering some great Black Friday deals. Now could well be the time to up your headphone game.

Sennheiser are known for making sturdy headphones, no matter the size, with great audio quality, specifically designed to balance the competing demands of clarity and bass. Even the smallest in-ears produce realistic sounds that accurately reflect the intentions of the speaker or producer.

Deals can be found on basically all models of Sennheiser headphones over the Black Friday period and we've selected three types – in-ear, wired over-ear, and wireless over-ear – that are representative of the broader selection. If these don't quite fit your criteria, we recommend have a longer browse for the exact right pair.

Having a good pair of headphones is fundamental and Sennheiser are making the choice a bit easier.

