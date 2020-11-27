The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals of the day

As our lives get busier, and the notifications more persistent, having a smartwatch is becoming something of a must. Samsung's Galaxy Watch, its original foray, is a definite contender for your wrist, especially with the Black Friday deals and discounts on offer at various retailers.

The Galaxy Watch does everything you'd expect a smartwatch to do: accept calls, track certain fitness and sleep levels, control music, and so on. You can take calls from the Watch, too, and Samsung says it has up to four days battery life. LTE is also on offer for a smartphone-independent experience.

On top of that, Samsung has clearly given some thought to the aesthetic of the Galaxy Watch, offering several different colours, band types, and face sizes. The Watch will fit into whatever outfit you've chosen and whatever lifestyle you lead.

Not taking your fancy? Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active has some compelling Black Friday deals and discounts, which we've compiled below.

