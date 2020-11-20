The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Black Friday deals

It's back and better than ever: retailers everywhere are rolling out their Black Friday deals, bringing discounts on the latest and greatest tech, gadgets, toys, fitness, fashion, and everything else besides. One device on the price chopping block is Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, a great Apple Watch alternative.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is, as the name suggests, the latest in Samsung's smartwatch forays that pair attractive hardware – including an appealing round display – with advanced fitness and sports tracking features alongside deep compatibility with Samsung's smartphones.
If you own a Galaxy smartphone and fancy giving a smartwatch a whirl, then there isn't really a better option. Samsung has even developed its own smartwatch operating system, called Tizen, that can integrate deeply with Samsung's Galaxy line.
The Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, perfect for all wrist sizes, and multiple stylish colour options. Bands are interchangeable and feature a variety of styles. If you want a solid alternative to Apple Watch, look no further.
