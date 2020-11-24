The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Black Friday deals

Just like clockwork, it's that time again: the Black Friday sales are here and they are offering up significant discounts on the latest tech, gadgets, fashion, fitness, toys, and much more. And, naturally, some of the very best discounts we've seen are on today's best smartphones, such as the brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 20.
The Note 20, released a few months ago, is very much within Samsung's Note tradition of making huge smartphones that are borderline tablets. With a 6.7-inch display, this is not one for people with small hands or pockets, or simply prefer a smaller device.
If you don't mind lugging around a phablet, though, the Note 20 is one of the best Android smartphones ever made, with buckets of power, an amazingly crisp and bright screen, powerful triple camera array, huge battery, under-screen fingerprint reader, and a lot more besides.
For those of us who spend all day glued to our smartphones, having the best of the best is important and Samsung has absolutely delivered with the Note 20.
