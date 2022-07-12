The best Prime Day true wireless headphones deal: 65% off Sony WF-1000XM3 is my top pick

Sony WF-1000XM3: was £220, now £75.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You're not going to find a better true wireless headphones deal than this for 2022's Amazon Prime Day.

It's a great example of what a little age can bring: Sony's last-gen earbuds may not be quite as up-to-date as the XM4 model, but they still deliver big where it matters – and for a cut of the price this Prime Day.

They're worth their original £220 list price, so to be able to bag these in-ears for a mere £76 is an absolute steal. That's a giant 65% off the original price!