The best Philips Hue Lightstrip Black Friday deals of the day

Right now as part of the Black Friday sales Philips are offering some great deals on its Hue Lightstrip, which is a great way to bring contextual, background colored lighting to any room.
The Philips Hue Lightstrip works as you would expect: a two meter strip of lights that can be controlled from the Philips smartphone app in conjunction with all of the other Hue smart lights and bulbs. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit, making it very versatile depending on your preferences.
Once installed, and with a Philips Hue bridge in hand for smart controls, the Lightstrip offers up to 16 million colours, ready for easy placement in any number of places, like behind the TV, in your office, kitchen, bedroom, and wherever else. You can even buy one meter extensions to make the Lightstrip up to 10 meters long.
We've compiled the best Philips Hue Lightstrip deals for Black Friday.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money