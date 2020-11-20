The best Jabra Elite Active 75t Black Friday deals

It is no exaggeration that Black Friday deals are a great way to score quality products for cheap. Retailers across the world all take part in the annual super sale, and as such you can find literally everything with a tidy discount.

As audiophiles T3 naturally is monitoring the very best audio deals on the market this year, and among them this Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbud deal really jumped out – the perfect companion for sports of all varieties.

While Apple's AirPods have been getting a lot of (well deserved) attention recently, other manufactures like Jabra have been making really good wireless earbuds for a while and the Jabra Elite Active 75t are the best of the best. With a sleek design and great sound quality, you can't really do better.

Like all Jabra products, there's a dedicated mobile app that lets you control the EQ, play different sounds (like rainfall), and a lot more besides. You can connect multiple devices, too, which is a really handy feature. With ANC on, you get up to 24 hours on a single charge. Oh, and they charge using USB C, which is awesome.

