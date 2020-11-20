The best Google Pixel 4 Black Friday deals

Winter is nearly upon us and besides darker evenings that means one thing: Black Friday deals are here, with deep discounts on everything from gadgets to fashion to toys to fitness. We're tracking all the best, including some truly superb discounts on Google's Pixel 4 smartphone.
The Pixel 4 was released about a year ago, offering a fantastic example in exactly how good an Android smartphone could be. With a 'pure' Android experience – ie, one with no skin from the handset manufacturer – everything is super clean and quick. It's Android as it should be.
The hardware itself is lovely, too, with a crisp 5.7-inch display, 16MP camera that's best-in-class, big battery, water and dust resistance, Android 11, and a lot more besides. We're huge fans of what Google does with its Pixel handsets and the Pixel 4 is a good explanation as to why.
Plus, Google has now introduced the Pixel 5, meaning the deals on offer for the Pixel 4 are even bigger and brighter.
