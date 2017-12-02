The best gear for pre-winter gardening: leaf blowers, robot mowers, pressure washers and more

You’re on the hunt for the right gear to suit the situation and don’t have the time to spend trawling the interwebs. Fear not T3 is here.

This week it’s all about bringing you the best gear to get your garden tidy and ready for the long winter haul. You know the drill, the winter cold has begun to appear in that morning frost and grass isn’t growing much anymore. You’ve probably been raking up leaves for weeks. Now it’s time to have one last clear up to get your garden looking perfect reading for the true winter cold that will almost freeze it in time. This is the kit to get it looking perfect so you can still enjoy a frosty winter view of your garden this year.

Best leaf blowers

Leaf blowers and vacuums are an essential not a luxury if you have a tree-lined garden. Have you ever tried raking a lawn full of leaves? Don’t bother; it’s an exhausting pain in the rear, even if raking is actually good for the grass. Sweeping leaves off paving is almost as tedious and time consuming.

The solution? Blast the crap out of them with a few well-aimed gusts from a garden blower. The great thing about leaf blowers is that they not only blow leaves away in a fraction of the time it takes to sweep, but they also deal with dust, dried mud and other unsightly garden invaders that usually escape the broom. Then, when you’ve finished blowing you can get the revolving chair out into the garden for some good old centrifugal thrust-powered fun.

Best leaf blower and leaf vacuum 2017: this season's must-have tech

The best pressure washers

When it comes to choosing the best pressure washer, it’s actually a pretty easy decision. Unlike some technology out there, the more you spend on a washer generally leads to a better experience, with more power, extra accessories and even longer hoses giving you more freedom and control over your cleaning needs.

In our testing, we found the best pressure washer to be the Karcher K7 , thanks to its range of power and performance, but it all comes down to how much you’re willing to spend.

We’ve also got the nattily-named Karcher K2 , the Nilfisk D-PG 140.4 X-tra and the Bosch AQT 45-14 X on test, offering a wide range of prices and power levels, and we’ve selected by scouring online reviews and descriptions to find what we think are some really useful choices.

The best pressure washers 2017

Best robot lawnmowers

Mowing the lawn can be an arduous task. Luckily, modern tech companies have noticed the problems that mowing a garden can present and have come up with a nifty solution: the robotic lawnmower.

If you just want an instant recommendation, we consider the Robomow RS635 the best robot lawnmower on the market right now.

It sports a robust build, can tackle any slope up to 36 percent and packs really big blades that can slice through rough grass with ease. Want more options? Then read on.

10 best robot lawnmowers 2017

Best hedge trimmers

Hedges have been with us for thousands of years: the first recorded example of somebody complaining about trimming their hedge dates back to the Neolithic Age, roughly 2,000 to 4,000 years BC. Luckily for us, we have access to power tools that our ancestors could only dream of. But which is the best hedge trimmer for you?

The best hedge trimmer really depends on the hedge you have, and your own personal preferences: good luck trimming hundreds of yards of ancient hedgerow with a tiny handheld. There are hedge trimmers that extend to save you leaning on ladders, trimmers that turn into chainsaws for really thick branches and trimmers with swappable heads for different kinds of work.

The 5 best hedge trimmers 2017

Best lawnmowers

One last mow for winter? We strongly recommend cordless, electric lawnmowers for most users, and we think the best lawnmower of that type right now is the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 41cm .

Its powerful, 40-volt battery helps it scythe through 400 square metres of grass on a single 60-minute charge. But there are plenty of other choices for you to browse through below.