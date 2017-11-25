The best gear for adventuring in the cold: jackets, boots, bags and more

You’re on the hunt for the right gear to suit the situation and don’t have the time to spend trawling the interwebs. Fear not T3 is here.

This guide will offer you the best of the best, the cream of the crop, so you know what to buy for what you need - no matter what it is.

This week it’s all about bringing you the best gear to survive an adventure in the cold. Record-breaking arctic explorer and Canada Goose ambassador Ben Saunders is making the first ever solo unsupported crossing of Antarctica.

While that 1,033 mile journey in temperatures down to -50 degrees centigrade will require more than just kit, you can get your own chilly adventures underway with this helpful gear to make it easier.

Here's Ben during the first week of the expedition.

The best cold weather gear to buy today

Best warm jacket

There's plenty to moan about as winter grinds on, then, and plenty of need for winter jackets and coats. The fact is nothing beats Winter Blues like battling Mother Nature in a jacket stuffed to the gunnels with down. And so, just for you, T3.com has picked out the best jackets and coats for those looking for protection from the elements.

Best base layers

There are plenty of ways to keep your core temperature where it should be for all kinds of sports and exercise, or indeed for just popping to the shops to buy brandy.

For the uninitiated, a base layer is exactly what it sounds like. It's the layer you wear first before you put on anything else and one that keeps you warm and soaks up your sweat.

Choosing a base layer is not very complicated. You've a choice of merino wool, all synthetic or a wool/poly mix. The merino ones tend to be better at keeping you dry as well as warm, and feel nicer against the skin.

The best base layers and thermal underwear to beat the cold

Best walking shoes

Walking shoes and boots come in handy if you're going fastpacking, peak bagging, hiking, or even just, y’know, walking. Clue’s in the name.

The perfect walking shoe or boot should be luxuriously comfortable, unstintingly waterproof, heroically breathable, tank-like in its ruggedness, with grip like Spider-Man's socks.

The best walking shoes 2017 for walking, hiking, yomping and peak-bagging

Best travel backpacks

Which backpack will see you travelling with a grin rather than grimace on your face? Each bag we’ve selected for our top five is fit for purpose, be that purpose a cycle commute, a week canyonning, a hike up Mount Snowdon or just a trip to your mum’s for the weekend… The pick of our bunch is the Lowe Alpine Cloud 35.

Of course before you decide which backpack to buy, you should consider your specific requirements, namely what you’ll be using your bag for and how much money you have to spend. We’re here to help!

The 5 best travel backpacks

Best trail running shoes

If you're planning to leave the tarmac and take your running off-road, make sure you're lacing up a pair of shoes built to contend with everything the trail can throw at them.

To help you find the perfect pair, T3's resident off-road running experts have hunted down finest trail running shoes available to humanity, from lightweight racers to full-on ice-busting, hill-conquering mountain goat-like apparel.

The best trail running shoes 2017 for storming over tough terrain

Best waterproof jackets

If you're heading to the hills in spring, summer, autumn or winter in the UK, getting the best waterproof jacket is key (let's face it, it's going to rain), which is why T3 has collected the top lightweight men's coats money can buy.

Purchasing a good hard shell which will stand up to the rigour of a day's worth of rain isn't as straightforward as it might seem.