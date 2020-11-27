The best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals of the day

Dell have been around for a long time making really good work-focused laptops and desktops and some of their recent devices are well worth considering for home use, too. Case in point: the Dell XPS 13, a phenomenal laptop, which has some good Black Friday deals on offer.
The Dell XPS 13 takes many of its cues from the MacBook Pro – and that's not a bad thing at all. As Steve Jobs used to say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and it has made Dell's laptop infinitely more stylish and well-rounded.
As the name suggests, the XPS 13 has a 13.4-inch display alongside the latest generation of Intel's processors, loads of SSD storage, upwards of 16GB RAM, Windows 10, and all-day battery life. Dell says the XPS 13 can achieve 19 hours, but it very much depends on your usage style.
If you're looking for a MacBook-level laptop but can't use macOS for whatever reason, Dell has basically answered your prayers. We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 (2020) and found it was basically the perfect Windows laptop: fast, capable, well-built and designed, with a fantastic display and comfortably typing experience.
