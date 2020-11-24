The best Currys Black Friday phone deals

There's a lot going on in the world right now but one of the bright spots is the annual deals bonanza that is Black Friday 2020 has rolled back around, slashing prices of every new gadget going. To celebrate, Currys is offering very tasty smartphone deals.

If you're in the market for a new smartphone and want something on Android, then you're in lucky: Currys has big discounts on the latest and greatest from Samsung, Huawei, Sony, and Google, to name a few, all of which will be more than enough for most people, especially at these prices.

No matter what your budget is, Currys has something for you, and because all of their phones are unlocked, you can put whatever SIM you like in the device. (We're tracking the best SIM Only deals below.)

Let's jump into the best Currys Black Friday smartphone deals...

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB) | 10+ colours | 6.5-inch | Was £599 | Now £499 | Available from Currys

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is the cheapest of the S20 lineup but, in our view, one of the best: you get all of the same features, including a beautiful display and great cameras, for a fraction of the price of the other S20 models. And it's £100 cheaper still right now.View Deal

Google Pixel 4a (128GB) | Black | 5.8-inch | Was £349 | Now £319 | Available from Currys

Google's own Pixel devices are some of the best Android smartphones out there (and rightly so), with the Pixel 4a blending budget and top-end features, like its camera system, beautifully.View Deal

Huawei P40 Pro (256GB) | Black | 6.5-inch | Was £899 | Now £749 | Available from Currys

If you're looking for a top-end, ultra smartphone then you could do a lot worse than the P40 Pro, a gigantic and well-equipped device that we like a lot. Plus, it's the 256GB version for extra space and you're saving £150 right now.View Deal

No matter what your smartphone needs or budget are, Currys has some fantastic Black Friday smartphone deals that you definitely shouldn't sleep on.

The best SIM Only deals for your new smartphone

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB