The best cheap perfume deals for Black Friday – up to 80% off at John Lewis, Amazon and Boots

Black Friday is a fantastic time to switch up (or restock on) your favourite fragrance, because there are big discounts just in time for party season. Around the web, you'll find cheap perfumes – 30%, 40%, 50% off – from all the big-name brands, ranging from Beyoncé to the Tom Ford Private Blends.
Boots has really staked its claim to being the top destination for health and beauty sales this year – we've been collecting all the best deals in the Boots Black Friday sale and it includes up to 50% off various perfume, including some famous favourites.
But it's by no means the only place you'll find great discounts – there are excellent sales from John Lewis and Amazon, while Liberty London has also cut 15% on all beauty products.
We've picked out a few specific deals you should take a look at below, but be sure to see the full ranges from these stores, because you perfect perfume could be waiting there.
The best cheap perfume Black Friday sales
- Shop Boots Black Friday perfume deals
- Shop John Lewis Black Friday perfume deals
- Shop Amazon's Black Friday perfume deals
- Shop Liberty's Black Friday perfume deals
The best cheap perfumes for Black Friday 2019
French Connection UK Friction Him EDT 150ml |
Was £65 | Now £13 at The Fragrance Shop
If you're looking for a clean-smelling scent that has just a touch of sensuality, look no further than this one from FCUK. It blends notes of coconut, amber, leather and musk, pulling in cardamom for a little spice. The FCUK Friction Her is also on sale for £13.View Deal
Beyonce Heat Eau de Parfum Fragrance 100 ml | Was £40 | Now £7.90
With fragrances of neroli, magnolia, red vanilla orchard, peach, musk and amber, this is an appealing, zesty perfume. For this price, maybe Beyoncé should be your new best friend.View Deal
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Floral Shock Eau de Parfum 30ml |
Was £89 | Now £44.63 at Amazon UK
YSL's signature fragrance gets a big price in this Amazon women's fragrance sale. It's provocative and daring, and definitely one to spritz on when you're going out for the evening, especially on date night. If you want an empowering women's fragrance, this eau de parfum edition is it.View Deal
Dior J'adore Eau De Parfum Spray 30ml | Save 20% | Now £33.99 at John Lewis
Grab the essence of Charlize with Dior's iconic fragrance, which arrives with fresh hints of bergamot, before landing with rose and jasmine. It's feminine and delivers an unmistakeable fruit and floral bouquet. It's on sale a John Lewis, and you can always choose a larger size.View Deal
Emporio Armani She Eau de Parfum 50ml |
Was £51 | Now £25 at Boots
The scent here is heliotrope with almond accents, followed with gentle vanilla and cedar wood. It holds well over the day, so is ideal for daily use before work. That goes double when you can get it better than half price!View Deal
Calvin Klein Eternity Moment 100ml |
Was £68 | Now 21.50 at Amazon UK
This "captures the excitement and exhilaration of a skipped heartbeat when love strikes" according to CK – and if you're wondering what that smells like, it's lovely sweet lychee and guava, with a little musky heat. It's made for longevity, too.View Deal
Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum 60ml |
Was £50 | Now £25 at Boots
A base of white musk and sandalwood with higher notes of rose, citrus and "cocktails" make this a perfect choice for a night out with friends.View Deal
Marc Jacobs Dot Eau de Parfum 50ml |
Was £52 | Now £30 at Boots
Red berries, driftwood and jasmine define this perfume, with a trail of vanilla and musk. It's punchy and playful, just like the bottle in comes in, adorned with butterflies.View Deal
