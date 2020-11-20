The best Bose 700 wireless headphone Black Friday deals

Getting a fantastic deal is one of the best feelings, at least in our opinion, and Black Friday 2020 offers the perfect opportunity to do so, with deep discounts on everything under the sun. One usually-expensive product that's seeing some compelling discounts is the Bose 700 wireless headphones.

Like everything Bose, the 700 are exceptionally well made with exceptionally good sound quality, albeit for a high price (usually!) If you're looking for some wireless headphones with 11 levels of noise cancelling and ambient sounds on demand. There's 20 hours of battery life on offer, too.

Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant are also onboard for quick and useful commands no matter what platform you prefer. On top of that, Bose's SimpleSync tech means you can pair the 700 with Bose Soundbar 500 or 700, if you own those devices.

For even more great headphone choices this Black Friday be sure to also check out T3's best noise cancelling headphones guide, which has dynamite offerings like the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bowers & Wilkins PX7.

