The best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deals

If you've had your eye on something for a while, this is the perfect time of year to ring it up. That's because retailers have started to roll out 2020 Black Friday deals, with steep discounts on the latest gadgets, fitness, fashion, and more. Apple's Watch Series 3 is one such gadget, with great deals to be had right now.

Smartwatches have come a long way over the past few years, introducing loads of health- and fitness-related features that will help keep your well, an important thing in times like we find ourselves now. On top of that, they're also watches, a hub for notifications, music controls, maps, and a lot more besides.

Apple is the undisputed leader in the smartwatch market, with the Watch Series 3 representing the best of both worlds: cheap with just enough features to keep you going, like an always-on display, GPS, water proofing, Siri, deep integration with iOS, Apple Pay, and more. Don't be fooled by the price tag; this is a serious gadget.

Today's best Black Friday sales prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 can be viewed below:

Like the idea of an Apple Watch but actually have a larger budget? Well, in that case you should absolutely consider the Series 4 and 5 models. These deliver the same great core functionality of the Series 3, but also add in a few extra features. These watches also have different colourways on offer, as well as some brand-specific special editions.

