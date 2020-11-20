The best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals

If you care about getting good prices for pretty much anything, then Black Friday deals are the perfect solution. Nothing is spared a price cut in the super sale, from the latest tech and fashion to the hard-to-find fitness accessories. You name it, there's a deal on it. One good example: Apple's incredibly popular AirPods are seeing big price drops.

AirPods are as simple as they are fantastic. If you have an iPhone (or iPad or Mac) then you're basically set; turn the AirPods on and they'll instantly connect and sync, providing surprisingly good sound quality for their size alongside access to Siri, intuitive play/pause controls, all-day battery life with the case, and more.

For small, lightweight headphones, you can't really do better than AirPods. Apple has worked hard to squeeze as much sound out of them and the bass, the hardest part for such small speakers, actually sounds impressively deep.

And, right now, you can grab some pretty stunning Black Friday discounts.

Like the idea of the AirPods but have a little more money to spend? Then why not consider the Apple AirPods Pro, which are also now at their lowest ever price point. These deliver the same excellent audio and pairing as the AirPods above, but also throw in noise cancellation into the mix.

