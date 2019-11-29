The best Amazon Input and Amazon Echo Sub Black Friday deals

Looking to take your Amazon Echo sound system to the next level? Well, these Black Friday Amazon Echo Input and Echo Sub deals will help you make it happen – and you won't find better prices elsewhere.
The Amazon Echo range has come a long way since it was first released way back in November 2014, but we all know audio quality still isn't its best feature. That's where the Amazon Echo Input and Echo Sub come in – and now you can buy them cheaper than ever thanks to these amazing Black Friday deals.
So how are the Amazon Echo Input and the Echo Sub solving the audio conundrum? The Echo Input plugs directly into any speaker with a 3.5mm audio jack or Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you can bring all of Alexa's AI to your existing sound system - and really easily, too.
The Echo Sub stays loyal to the Echo family, solving the sound deficiency by providing a powerful 100W of bass on the side. Connect it to any Amazon Echo device, and benefit from a top up on audio quality, and Amazon's intelligent assistant, Alexa.
The Best Amazon Echo Input Black Friday Deals
Plug the nifty Amazon Echo Input straight into your existing sound system and benefit from the audio quality you love, plus the intelligence of Amazon’s Alexa. Surely a no-brainer?
The Best Echo Sub Black Friday Deals
Love all the gadgetry of Amazon’s Alexa, but crave the audio richness of a deeper base? Then say hello to the Echo Sub. Connect it to any Amazon Echo device, and benefit from an extra 100W of audio quality.
Thinking about upgrading your Amazon Echo, or purchasing the latest addition to the range? Check out our dedicated Amazon Echo deals page.
