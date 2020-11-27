The best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals of the day

It's finally happening: Black Friday deals are upon us, bringing with it huge discounts on basically everything under the sun. As you would expect, though, Amazon is huge on Black Friday and has big discounts on its entire Fire tablet range, with something for everyone.

The Fire tablet range, all of which run Android, come in a variety of sizes. The Fire 7, with a 7-inch display, sits at the bottom of the range and is also the cheapest; Fire 8, which has a Kids edition with sturdier casing, sits in the middle of the range; and the Fire 10 at the top, competing with Samsung and Apple's lower-end tablets.

None of the Fire tablets are going to replace your laptop but that isn't their goal: for reading, watching, chatting, and aimlessly scrolling, they're absolutely perfect. And Amazon has thought through the Kids editions, giving parents controls over screen time, bulky cases to avoid accidents, and loads of kid-focused apps.

All in all, Amazon has done a great job with the Fire tablet range – made even greater by the deep Black Friday discounts on offer.

