The best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Black Friday deals

The deals never stop: Black Friday 2020 is now officially upon us, offering up a massive range of discounts on, well, everything. Toys, fashion, tech, fitness, you name it, there's a deal to be had. Never one to miss out, Amazon has discounted its range of devices, including the wonderful Amazon Fire 7 Tablet.
The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is the cheapest – and most cheerful – device the company offers, with a seven inch screen (shocker!), Amazon's own Android skin, access to loads of apps and streaming services, up to seven hours of video playback, and loads more besides.
While this is never going to beat or replace an iPad, not every tablet has to be the absolute pinnacle: if you just want to occasionally watch stuff, maybe read, and surf the web, Amazon has made the perfect device. And with Black Friday deals, the ridiculously cheap tablet becomes even more affordable.
Want something else from Amazon? We're tracking the best Black Friday deals on Amazon's best devices below, which range from tablets, to TV streaming sticks, and onto eReaders, smart cameras and AI-packing home hubs.
