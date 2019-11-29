The best Amazon Echo Studio Black Friday deals

Don't miss out on this Black Friday offer on the Echo Studio: the new, high-fidelity smart speaker from Amazon. Pre order now

Black Friday deals on Amazon devices are nothing new, but a pre-order discount on a brand new product? Yes please!  

The Amazon Echo Studio isn't available until December 25th, however pre-order it today and you can take advantage of this amazing Black Friday deal. 

So what exactly is the Amazon Echo Studio? It's a high-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and Alex built in, which means it can do everything the Echo Dot can do, but it's designed and build to be a high-quality speaker, not just a smart home help device. 

What makes the Echo Studio unique within Amazon's Echo range is the combination of five speakers and Dolby Atmos technology that together produce a sound quality like you won't hear from any other smart home speaker on the market.

Amazon describes the Echo Studio as creating "an immersive, 3-dimensional soundscape, wrapping you in studio-quality audio from every direction". In short, the Echo Studio's speakers are good enough that you won't need to pair your smart device with separate speakers anymore. What's more, the Studio automatically senses the acoustics of the room it is in, adapting to fill the space and fine-tune playback for optimal sound.

As with all Echo devices the Studio comes Alexa, so you can play music, ask questions and control your other smart tech – from your lights to your thermostat – with ease.

If you're looking for a smart speaker that does it all, pre-order the Amazon Echo Studio today while it's on this Black Friday deal. 

